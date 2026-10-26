Russia is open to local ‘humanitarian’ ceasefires in Ukraine

A temporary truce is planned for the city of Oleshky

MOSCOW: Russia said Monday that it would not slow down its offensive on Ukraine despite upcoming US-brokered talks on ending the conflict but that it could agree local “humanitarian” ceasefires. The Kremlin said that it was open to short-term “humanitarian” ceasefires along the front line, ahead of a truce in the ravaged Russian-occupied city of Oleshky. A ceasefire is to start in the southern Ukrainian city early Tuesday, brokered by US First Lady Melania Trump after months of reports that residents faced dire food, water and medicine shortages. Asked whether Russia would consider more local truces, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters: “For humanitarian purposes, absolutely.” But Moscow vowed not to let up in the overall pace of the war, even as the sides prepare to restart stalled talks under US mediation next month. “The decision to resume trilateral talks does not imply any restrictions on combat operations,” Peskov said. “Our armed forces continue to carry out massive strikes on Ukraine’s military-industrial complex,” he added. Russia has intensified drone and missile attacks on Ukraine in recent weeks, hitting energy sites around major cities in what Kyiv says is a bid to plunge the country into cold and darkness throughout the winter. Strikes last year left millions without heating or electricity with temperatures as low as -20C. The two sides are to meet next month with US envoys to discuss ways to end Europe’s worst conflict since World War II. Several previous rounds have failed to move the sides closer to a deal. Russia demands more territory in eastern Ukraine and sweeping military and political restrictions on Kyiv. Ukraine and its allies say the demands are tantamount to a capitulation that would leave the country exposed to a future Russian attack.