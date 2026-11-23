The UK is constructing the £800-million Havant Thicket reservoir near Portsmouth

This is the first major reservoir project in over 30 years

HAVANT: Britain has long had a reputation for rain. But as it adapts to a warmer, drier climate, the UK is racing to complete a huge new reservoir, its first in over three decades. Bulldozers have been digging up the ground for the vast £800-million ($1 billion) Havant Thicket project near the southern coastal port of Portsmouth. Like much of Europe, Britain endured record-breaking heat this summer and, despite the return of rains as the country moves into winter, parts are still grappling with drought conditions. “We’ve got increasing problems with our water security in the UK,” climate scientist Hannah Cloke from Reading University told AFP. “We need to really think about how we’re storing that water because this problem is only going to get worse.” Scientists have warned extreme weather events are likely to become more frequent and more intense as the global climate changes. By mid-November, almost all of England remained in drought, with some areas classified as suffering severe drought, according to the Environment Agency. Potentially exacerbating matters, existing reservoirs were only 60 percent full, 19 percentage points below the seasonal average. For policymakers, the situation poses a longer-term challenge as the thirst for water increases with a rising population and the growth of heavy water-using industries such as data centers. Under England’s National Framework for Water Resources published in 2025, the country could face a daily water supply shortfall of five billion liters (1.3 billion gallons) by 2055, with resources under pressure. At the sprawling Havant Thicket site, Portsmouth Water chief executive Bob Taylor said the industry was waking up to the scale of the challenge after successive droughts and hot summers. The issue, he stressed, was not necessarily how much rain falls over the course of a year, but when it falls. Winters are becoming wetter, while summers are increasingly dry. “Without reservoirs you can’t store that intense rainfall and put it somewhere where it can be used at another time,” Taylor said. The new reservoir will eventually hold up to 8.7 billion liters of water, helping secure supplies for hundreds of thousands of people. Fed in part by winter surpluses from a major spring already tapped by Portsmouth Water, it has become one of the flagship projects in a broader shift in Britain’s water strategy. The government has approved the construction of nine major reservoirs by 2050, and last year relaxed planning rules to speed up projects after decades of under-investment in water infrastructure. Together, the future reservoirs could deliver an additional 670 million liters of water per day. ‘Not a silver bullet’ Havant Thicket Reservoir, the only reservoir currently under construction, will be the first to enter service in England since 1992. According to Taylor, it is expected to become operational by 2032 or 2033. Combined with a planned wastewater recycling plant being developed by Southern Water which still needs approval, it is expected to supply up to 111 million liters a day. The recycling facility has, however, sparked strong local opposition. Residents and elected officials argue the reservoir should be supplied exclusively by spring water, reflecting broader public mistrust of the water industry following a series of scandals involving illegal sewage discharges. Taylor insists the project will deliver major environmental benefits by reducing Southern Water’s reliance on southern England’s iconic chalk streams — fragile ecosystems that have been damaged by over-extraction. “The reservoirs that we’re thinking about building here in the UK won’t be online for decades,” said Cloke. Construction, therefore, she warned, is “not a silver bullet.” She argued for a broader approach that combines rainwater harvesting and recycling with lower consumption and modernization of creaking networks. “The UK is not keeping up. I think with many other countries in Europe people do think about how they look after water better,” she said. The Environment Agency agrees that there is a gap to be closed. It estimated that around 60 percent of the future water shortfall must be bridged through lower consumption, reduced leakage and more efficient use of supplies. Beyond reservoirs, the remainder would have to come from inter-regional water transfers, recycling schemes and desalination projects, several of which are already under development.