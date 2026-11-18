The rise provides an economic boost to Tunisia amid financial pressures

A record olive oil harvest significantly contributed to the revenue increase

TUNIS: Tunisia’s olive oil export revenues jumped 39 percent to a record 5.2 billion dinars ($1.71 billion) in the 2025-2026 season, from the year before, providing a much-needed boost to the ailing economy as Tunisia grapples with persistent financial pressures. Olive oil export volumes rose also 47.5 percent to around 413,100 metric tons, the National Observatory of Agriculture (ONAGRI) said on Wednesday. Tunisia benefited from a record olive oil harvest of around 500,000 tons in the 2025-2026 season, making it the world’s second-largest olive oil producer after Spain. The bumper crop helped drive export growth and strengthened the country’s position in global markets. Olive oil is Tunisia’s leading agricultural export and a major source of foreign currency. The European Union remains its biggest export destination, while North America has also emerged as an important market. Tunisian olive oil reached 85 countries during the first 11 months of the season, reflecting strong international demand, officials said. Around 84.3 percent of Tunisia’s olive oil exports were shipped in bulk during the 2025-2026 season, while bottled and packaged oil accounted for just 15.7 percent of volumes, highlighting the country’s struggle to capture more value from its production and build stronger international brands. The export windfall comes as Tunisia faces high public debt, weak economic growth and limited access to international financing.