Jeffries won 251 votes with 11 Democrats opposing him

Despite some opposition, Jeffries is expected to be elected speaker, ⁠a ⁠powerful position that puts him second in line to the presidency

WASHINGTON: Democrats elected this month to the US House of Representatives nominated Hakeem Jeffries on Wednesday to lead them in the next Congress, putting him on the precipice ‌of becoming the ‌nation’s first Black House speaker. The ​incoming ‌House ⁠Democratic Caucus ​nominated Jeffries ⁠in a closed-door, secret-ballot vote. Jeffries won 251 votes with 11 Democrats opposing him. Many incoming progressives declined to say whether they would back Jeffries after the November 3 midterm elections, with several saying they wanted a leader who would support a bold agenda to pass populist policies ⁠that candidates campaigned on. A group of seven ‌incoming House progressives said ‌in a joint statement that they voted ​against Jeffries because they’re ‌still working to secure commitments from the New York ‌Democrat. “While we have seen meaningful progress, there is still work to be done to ensure that the direction our party takes this coming Congress reflects what our constituents are demanding ‌of leadership,” they said. “Those conversations are ongoing.” Despite some opposition, Jeffries is expected to be elected speaker, ⁠a ⁠powerful position that puts him second in line to the presidency, when the new Congress convenes in early January. The speaker election requires 218 votes on the House floor. Democrats will have a majority of at least 257 seats. Several competitive races remain uncalled. House Republicans last week nominated Judiciary Committee Chairman Jim Jordan to lead their conference in January. Jordan won the post over Majority Leader Steve Scalize after Speaker Mike Johnson said ​he would not seek ​to lead Republicans in the minority.