He made this statement during a speech at the Lincoln Memorial Reflecting Pool reopening

WASHINGTON: US President Donald Trump said on Monday that this week’s midterm elections are the most crucial in living memory, as he gave a speech to reopen the troubled Lincoln Memorial Reflecting Pool in Washington. “This is the last day before the midterm elections, the most important midterm I believe in our lifetime,” Trump said 26 minutes into a speech which largely focused on his project to renovate monuments in the US capital.