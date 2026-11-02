Qatar and Pakistan are serving as active mediators in the negotiations between Iran and the US

TEHRAN: Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said on Monday that “very intensive” talks are underway with the United States via mediators, as the Middle East war threatens to reignite. “Given the sensitivity and gravity of the current situation, consultations and deliberations are very intensive. Qatar and Pakistan are playing a very active mediating role in these negotiations,” he said in a video interview given to the official IRNA news agency.