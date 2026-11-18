Trade officials will work closely to translate meeting outcomes to concrete initiatives, Manila says

US, Philippines are also exploring new areas of cooperation, including tech and super intelligence

MANILA: US President Donald Trump said he concluded a major trade deal with the Philippines on Wednesday following his meeting with President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. in Manila, as the two countries pledged stronger economic ties. Manila was Trump’s first stop in his Asia tour. It served as a short stopover before a scheduled meeting with China’s Xi Jinping and attendance at the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation summit in Shenzhen. Trump held bilateral talks with Marcos on Wednesday, during which they reaffirmed the importance of their alliance. “We’ve just consummated a very big trade deal, the biggest trade deal we’ve ever made by far, and it’s a fair deal for both countries, and we’re very happy with it,” Trump said after the meeting, without providing more details. “We didn’t know that that was going to take place, but it took place very quickly, and it’s a magnificent deal for both … I’m proud to say that we’re making the alliance between the United States and the Philippines much stronger than it’s ever been before, especially with the consummation of this deal.” While they did not sign any agreement and Marcos did not mention a trade deal during his remarks, Trump took to social media after the meeting to again announce a “new and completely different trade deal with the Philippines,” which he further described as a “landmark” that would benefit farmers and those in the energy business. Marcos’ office later said in a statement that the Philippines and the US have “reached an understanding” on key areas of economic cooperation, particularly in energy and food security. “Moving forward, trade representatives from both countries will work closely to translate these commitments into concrete initiatives that will strengthen bilateral trade, enhance supply security and deliver long-term economic benefits for both nations,” the statement said. The Philippines is Washington’s key security partner in Asia under a decades-long alliance and the 1951 treaty that obliges the US to defend its ally in the case of external attack. Marcos said that the US and Philippines are now exploring new areas of cooperation. “The United States is our only treaty ally, and our relationship has continued to grow and evolve over the many years. Now we are also exploring new areas of cooperation, particularly in technology, where American leadership and innovation continues to lead the way,” he said. “We also see tremendous opportunities to work more closely through American leadership and superintelligence.” In July, the Trump administration imposed a 12.5 percent tariff rate on the Philippines and several other countries, after a US investigation alleged forced labor was used in supply chains. Philippine officials reportedly said there was no deal on a tariff rate during Wednesday’s talks. The Philippine announcement comes a day after Trump signed a joint statement with Thailand’s Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul announcing that the two countries had substantially concluded negotiations on a trade deal.