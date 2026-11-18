ATHENS: Iran on Wednesday rejected as “completely unfounded” claims by North Macedonia that it had found a Tehran-backed assassination plot targeting a person in Greece.

The Iranian embassy in Greece said the “baseless accusations” were part of a “worn-out campaign by the Israeli regime and its propaganda and psychological warfare apparatuses to discredit Iran.”

North Macedonia’s National Security Agency announced on Tuesday that it had foiled an alleged plot and dismantled a network linked to Iran, in cooperation with Greek intelligence.

Four suspects have been placed in custody and another put under house arrest in North Macedonia.

One suspect was arrested in Greece and handed over to North Macedonian authorities, according to officials of the neighboring country.

Some Greek media, including the ERT state broadcaster and the daily Kathimerini, reported that the target was allegedly an Israeli-born executive of an Israeli company based in Greece.

Greek police said they were investigating the alleged plot. “We do not know who the target was,” Greek police spokesperson Konstantia Dimoglidou told ERT.

“It is not clear whether it was about an assassination that was to be carried out in our country against a specific individual or whether it was something else, a terrorist action,” she said.

“This will emerge in the course of the investigation now that the suspects have been arrested,” Dimoglidou said.

According to North Macedonia’s security agency, the dismantled network were “proxy actors” linked to Iranian national Edris Jahangiri Mavaneh, who was a “collaborator of the Iranian security and intelligence services.”

The network, “under the direct instructions of the Iranian national, undertook preparatory logistical activities to carry out a terrorist act/assassination against a person in Greece,” the agency said.

Weapons and sketches marking sites were seized during searches at four locations in North Macedonia, it added.

The network included individuals who were embedded within the “criminal structures“of North Macedonia.

There has so far been no information regarding the possible preparation of a terrorist act in North Macedonia itself, security agency head Bojan Hristovski said Tuesday.