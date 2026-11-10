The factory is located in Hosur, Tamil Nadu, and produces parts for Apple iPhones

The incident occurred during maintenance work on a water tank

NEW DELHI: Three contract workers died of asphyxiation at a Tata Electronics factory in southern India which makes parts for Apple iPhones, a source said on Tuesday. The three ‌died during ‌maintenance work ‌on a water tank at the facility located in Hosur, Tamil Nadu state, said the source, who had direct knowledge of the matter. The New Indian Express newspaper reported ‌that ‌the deaths happened on ‌Monday. Tata Electronics did not ‌respond to a Reuters request for comment. “The safety and dignity of every worker must ‌remain paramount. This tragic incident will be thoroughly investigated, and appropriate action will be taken based on the findings,” Tamil Nadu’s Industries Minister Virudhai Magal Keerthana said in a post on X.