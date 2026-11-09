The collection, which included family heirlooms and personal gifts, was stolen from her hotel room after a sold-out performance

Syrian singer Assala Nasri said that jewelry worth almost $6 million was stolen from her hotel room after a sold-out performance at Detroit’s Fox Theater on Oct. 31. Professionally known as Assala, the music star publicly reported the theft in a social media post on Nov. 6, almost a week after the concert. She said she was staying at the MGM Grand Detroit when the jewelry disappeared. “I had barely arrived at the hotel and gotten ready and changed my jewelry — thank God, I had all of it with me, and I don’t own anything else — when I went to the show,” Assala said. “That’s what I usually do when I travel: I’m afraid of the responsibility, so I wear my own things. The show was absolutely beautiful, the turnout was incredible, the atmosphere was magical, and the audience was over the moon, and so was I.” She added that the collection included family heirlooms and gifts from her husband, children and friends, and that many of the pieces carried deep personal meaning. According to her statement, Assala had the jewelry with her during the Fox Theater performance, the final stop on a US tour that also included Los Angeles and New Jersey. She said she went to sleep after the show and discovered the following morning that her jewelry box was missing. “After the show, I went back exhausted, got ready to rest, and went to sleep,” she said. “In the morning, I opened my bag to change my necklace, which I like to change every day depending on how I feel, and unfortunately, I couldn’t find my jewelry box.” Assala said Detroit police had opened an investigation, but that she had received no update on whether any leads had emerged. “Of course, I was upset for so many reasons, the first and most important being that I had spent so long working and waiting more than a year for my father’s name to be placed on my head, my father’s picture on my chest, precious memories of my husband and my children, and gifts I had given myself to mark the success of a show, an album, or a song,” she said. “There were also gifts from dear friends, and my things have a great sentimental value to me beyond their material worth,” she added. “Of course, the police and people searched the place, and from about a week ago until today, there has been no news,” Assala said. “I didn’t want any news that would affect this trip, on which I fulfilled one of my dreams and exceeded my expectations, even in terms of success. But that’s what happened.” Detroit has seen a dramatic increase in property theft-related crime, which is significantly higher in the city than Michigan’s rate at large. Detroit police did not respond to inquiries about the investigation. Officials at the MGM Grand Detroit also did not respond to requests for comment.