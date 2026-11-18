D’iu was allegedly tasked with collecting information on the company due to its supply of weapons to Ukraine during the ongoing war with Russia

Charging documents include allegations of conspiring to act as an agent of a foreign government, interstate stalking, and fraud related to fake identification

WASHINGTON: A Russian man who prosecutors say was recruited by his government has been charged with stalking employees of a Silicon Valley technology and defense company in order to gather intelligence, the Justice Department said Wednesday. Igor D’iu was tasked with collecting information about the company’s activities because it was supplying Ukraine with weapons for its war with Russia, according to an FBI affidavit outlining the allegations. Officials say D’iu was directed by his handlers to visit a coffee shop near the company’s northern California office, identify employees and take photographs of their laptop screens while they worked. They also say he collected home addresses and personal information about company employees and at times followed them from the office in his car. The company was not identified in charging documents. It was also not immediately clear from whom D’iu received his taskings, but his contacts on the encrypted communications platform Telegram told him he was working for “the Motherland,” the affidavit says. The document also says the alleged scheme follows the pattern of a clandestine operation of a Russian intelligence service, which typically relies on proxies to carry out intelligence collection of targets. The spying is alleged to have occurred soon after D’iu, a Russian national believed to have been recruited by contacts on Telegram, illegally arrived in the United States last summer without any active or approved visas, the Justice Department said. Prosecutors say he traveled from Turkiye to Mexico last June and posted on a Facebook group page in Russian asking for help getting across the border and into the United States. D’iu was arrested Oct. 30 and agents who searched his East Palo Alto home found $18,000 in cash, two Russian passports, laptops, iPhones and wireless networking equipment, and a notebook containing addresses of residences of some of the company employees and detailed profiles about them and their employment histories, the authorities said. He is due in court Nov. 24. It was not immediately clear from court records if he had a lawyer who could speak on his behalf. A grand jury indictment announced Wednesday and filed in the Northern District of California contains charges including conspiring to act as an agent of a foreign government, interstate stalking and fraud in connection with fake identity documents that he used to conceal his true name. Prosecutors say his surveillance of company employees included an incident in September when an employee contacted police to report having been followed for nearly 30 miles upon leaving the office by a driver who ran a red light and made illegal turns. The Justice Department says that after being contacted by police about that episode, D’iu changed cars, got a new phone number and temporarily traveled out of state.