Deputy Mayor Lamia El Aaraje reported an unprecedented level of violence during the Paris protests

The protests occurred on the day before, indicating a significant escalation in tensions across France

PARIS: Police in Paris said Sunday they had detained 855 people over protest violence in the capital as nationwide demonstrations swept France the day before. Police said the number detained over Saturday’s protests was a “record figure,” while Deputy Mayor Lamia El Aaraje said Paris had been hit by “a level of violence that I believe we had never seen before.”