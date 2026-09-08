TIRANA: Police clashed with protesters on Tuesday outside parliament as MPs returned from their summer recess in Albania, where a tourism project linked to the Trump family has sparked daily demonstrations. Since late May, angry Albanians have rallied against the planned construction of a vast luxury hotel in a coastal nature reserve, a project linked to US President Donald Trump’s daughter Ivanka and her husband Jared Kushner. Gathered outside several entrances to the National Assembly, several hundred protesters on Tuesday tried to break through riot police cordons as lawmakers left the building, an AFP journalist said. Some protesters threw eggs, tomatoes and bottles at lawmakers’ cars as they passed through a police-secured corridor. Police did not disclose the number of arrests, but protesters who later headed to a police station demanding the release of those detained put the number at around 20. The protest marked the 101st day of demonstrations against the luxury tourist complex, planned in a protected area and on an uninhabited island, which has attracted huge crowds and international attention over environmental concerns and its links to the Trump family. Preliminary work has already caused irreparable damage to a once pristine stretch of Albania’s coast and destroyed the nesting sites of both birds and loggerhead turtles, which are threatened with extinction, scientists and activists say. Waving Albanian flags and carrying cardboard flamingos, the symbol of the campaign, protesters again demanded on Tuesday the repeal of a protected areas law they say was tailored to benefit the investor.