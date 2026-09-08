MANILA: Manny Pacquiao, one of the greatest boxers of all time, was appointed to President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.’s cabinet on Tuesday to lead The Philippines’ poverty eradication agency. Pacquaio is an inspiring icon of success for many Filipinos. Through hard work and exceptional boxing talent, he overcame poverty and achieved global fame as he rose to become the only boxer to win world titles in eight weight divisions. On Tuesday, he took oath at the presidential palace in Manila to become lead convenor of the National Anti-Poverty Commission, which coordinates poverty-alleviation programs at the national and regional level. “Together, we will bring government programs closer to our communities and give more Filipinos a fair shot at a better life,” Marcos said, describing Pacquaio as a “champion for the Filipino people.” In 2025, the poverty rate in the Philippines stood at 9.7 percent, equivalent to about 11.08 million people living below the poverty line, according to government data. Pacquaio, who is among the Philippines’ most revered sporting figures, will lead the poverty eradication agency as the Marcos administration seeks to slash the country’s poverty rate to 9 percent by 2028. The 47-year-old first entered politics in 2010, when he was elected as representative of Sarangani province of Mindanao, which has one of the highest poverty levels in the country. He also served as senator from 2016 to 2022, during which he “advocated for public housing, sports development, healthcare access and employment creation,” said his office. “I came from poverty. I know what it’s like to sleep on cardboard on the streets, go with nothing but water, have nothing to eat, and save every coin just to help my family. That’s why my heart is really with our fellow Filipinos who are struggling,” Pacquaio said. “Over the years, whether I had a position in government or not, I never stopped helping our fellow Filipinos and building free homes for those who needed them. But now that I’ve been entrusted with this role at NAPC, with God’s help, we can do even more.”