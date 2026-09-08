ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Tuesday condemned Houthi attacks on civilian and energy facilities in Saudi Arabia that injured more than 70 people, reaffirming Pakistan’s support for the Kingdom as renewed fighting in the Gulf threatened to widen further.

The Iran-backed Houthis, who control several of Yemen’s populated areas including the capital Sanaa, said they had targeted the Saudi cities of Abha, Khamis Mushait, Jazan and Najran with drones and missiles. Saudi authorities said 73 civilians were injured, including women and children.

“I condemn in the strongest terms, the cowardly attack by Houthis targeting civilian and energy facilities in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, which have left many people injured,” Sharif said in a post on X.

“Pakistan stands in unwavering solidarity with the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, His Majesty King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, His Royal Highness Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, and the brotherly people of Saudi Arabia.”

Separately, Pakistan's foreign office said the attacks were a flagrant violation of the sovereignty of the Kingdom, pose a threat to peace and stability of the entire region, and undermine efforts aimed at securing a peaceful and durable resolution of the conflict in Yemen.

"Consistent with the UN Charter and international law, Pakistan fully supports the Kingdom’s legitimate right to take all necessary measures to defend its territory, protect its citizens and residents and safeguard its national assets against any threat," it said.

The attacks appeared to mark one of the most serious Houthi strikes on Saudi Arabia since the United States and Israel launched their war against Iran in February.

Saudi-led coalition spokesman Maj. Gen. Turki Al-Maliki described the escalation as “dangerous” and said the coalition would take measures to deter the Houthis and counter the threat.

Saudi Arabia has led an Arab coalition fighting the Houthis in Yemen for more than a decade. The conflict had eased in recent years but a ceasefire has since broken down, while the Houthis have also threatened shipping around the Red Sea as the broader regional war has intensified.

The latest attacks also raised concerns over further disruption to Middle East energy supplies at a time when fighting involving Iran and the United States has already pushed oil prices higher and threatened shipping through the Strait of Hormuz.

Saudi Arabia’s Foreign Ministry said the Kingdom would not tolerate attacks on its territory and resources and reserved the right to take measures to defend its sovereignty.

Sharif said Pakistan, which has a joint defense pact with Saudi Arabia, would continue to back the Kingdom’s security and territorial integrity.

“Such dastardly attacks threaten innocent lives as well as regional peace and security,” he said.

With input from Reuters.