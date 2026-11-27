Wet snow reached as far south as the Tennessee Valley.

Additional storm activity is expected in the Northwest.

Heavy rain over flooded East Coast communities began easing Friday, and power was slowly restored to hundreds of thousands of customers as some places stayed on guard for high-tide flooding following a round of holiday storms. The storms snarled travel and downed trees and power lines. The intense weather led to water rescues from New York to Virginia. In New York City, preparations were underway to hold Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade on Saturday after an unprecedented postponement because of rain and high winds. Elsewhere, wet snow fell as far south as the Tennessee Valley and freezing rain moved across northern New England. Cold rain was reported in parts of the Midwest, including the Ohio Valley and the lower Great Lakes. Another storm system in the Northwest brought rain along coastal Oregon. More snow was forecast in the Cascade Range and in mountain passes in Montana and Wyoming. Storm means post-holiday cleanup for many Conditions were expected to improve across the entire eastern US, “but this huge system will take some time to weaken,” the National Weather Service said. Coastal flood warnings were posted from New Jersey to Virginia. The number of power outages, which peaked Thursday at more than 900,000, fell to 360,000 by Friday evening as crews worked to restore electricity, according to poweroutage.us. Pennsylvania had the most, followed by Missouri, where snow caused problems. In Hampton, Virginia, the storm toppled a beloved landmark at Grandview Beach: a weathered, leafless tree known as the “Grieving Tree” or the “Shell Tree.” Visitors regularly decorated its branches with seashells, and it became a popular subject for photographers. After surviving many storms, the tree “may have finally met its match,” local meteorologist Ricky Matthews said on Facebook, sharing a photograph. Cynthia Battles, 70, said the storm ripped a two-story deck off her waterfront cottage in Oak Orchard, Delaware, and sent waves crashing through a sliding glass door. Glass was everywhere, her pontoon boat was in pieces and her partner’s boat was submerged. Battles was drying out photographs and important documents. Some treasured books were ruined. “I know it’s stuff — you can’t take it with you — but it’s the stuff that I need,” said Battles, who did not know if the cottage can be saved. Part of a fishing pier collapsed in Virginia Beach, Virginia, closing a 3-mile (4.8-kilometer) section of beach, including the boardwalk, the city said. Downtown merchants in Avalon, New Jersey, scrambled to pump out saltwater after some of the most significant tides in the seaside community’s history. Santa Claus was scheduled to arrive on a fire truck by evening to light the Christmas tree. Conditions were a “million times better than they were 24 hours ago,” borough business administrator Scott Wahl said. Water flooded the garage and surrounded the property of Cheryl McKenna of Ocean City, New Jersey, keeping her family inside for six hours on the holiday. “Our family’s been here for 36 years,” McKenna said. “But honestly we’re thinking, is this the right place for us to be? We’re now retired, and we want to stay down here, but how often can we continue to do this?” Parts of the South and Midwest see snow while California faces floods Part of Tennessee was under a winter storm warning for up to an inch of snow Friday, after rain turned into light snow on Thanksgiving. Conditions were calmer for the Midwest compared with the previous day, when as much as 15 inches (38 centimeters) of snow fell in eastern Missouri. The ice arena in Wentzville, Missouri, was empty when the roof caved in. Waves driven by high tides caused flooding along the Pacific coast and continued to affect train service. Buses were pressed into service as Amtrak’s Pacific Surfliner canceled or shortened more than a dozen trains between San Diego and Los Angeles. Record tides along the California coast prompted evacuations from Humboldt County in the far north to Ventura County near Los Angeles. Heavy snow was expected in parts of Montana and Wyoming. A renewed surge of moisture associated with an atmospheric river across the Pacific Northwest moved toward the northern Rockies, the weather service said.