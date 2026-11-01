Kremlin aide Yuri Ushakov emphasized the importance of a trilateral format for the first rounds of talks

Ushakov stated that there are ongoing contacts between Russia and the United States that facilitate these discussions

The next round of talks to find a settlement for the conflict in Ukraine should initially be held in a ‌trilateral format ‌with Russia, ‌Ukraine and the United States, Interfax news agency quoted a Kremlin aide as saying on Sunday. Asked if Russia believed ‌any ‌European countries ‌should be involved in ‌negotiations, Kremlin aide Yuri Ushakov said: “We have working contacts ‌with the Americans. Therefore, it is logical, of course, that at least the first rounds of negotiations should be held in a trilateral format.”