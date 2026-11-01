Critics say the exercise is politically motivated, threatens to disenfranchise millions more, and has disproportionately affected minorities, particularly Muslims

For weeks, the call for Kumar’s resignation has been a rallying cry for opposition parties and supporters of the Cockroach Janta Party seeking to challenge Modi’s Hindu nationalist BJP

NEW DELHI: India’s opposition parties on Sunday renewed calls for the resignation of the country’s election chief, staging a new protest in the latest display of public dissent against Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s government. The protest, called by opposition bloc INDIA, drew tens of thousands of demonstrators, some carrying musical instruments and waving various flags, as they chanted slogans against the central government’s policies. Several opposition parties of the alliance, formed in 2023 to unseat Modi, mobilized their cadres from different states for the protest. The demonstration came weeks after a police crackdown on protesters in New Delhi. Led by Rahul Gandhi, leader of the main opposition Congress party, and backed by the youth “Cockroach” movement, the protesters called for the safeguarding of India’s democracy while demanding the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar over a contentious voter roll revision. The protesters gathered at Ramlila Maidan, a sprawling public square in New Delhi, after police last month withdrew Jantar Mantar from the list of officially designated venues for demonstrations. The historic observatory had long served as the capital’s main protest site. Addressing the rally, Gandhi said that India has faced vote theft for years. “I am telling every citizen and every youth of India that Gyanesh Kumar will have to relinquish his position. Gyanesh Kumar will go to jail,” he said in Hindi. Gandhi also accused the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh, the ideological parent of the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party, or BJP, of tightening its grip on state institutions, from the education system to investigative agencies. “Because of this, farmers, laborers and youth are being denied their rights,” he said. Authorities deployed thousands of police and paramilitary soldiers and mounted extensive surveillance, with more than 200 security cameras, drones and body-worn cameras at the venue and along the protest route, officials said. The ongoing review of voter lists has removed more than 130 million names since last year. Critics say the exercise is politically motivated, threatens to disenfranchise millions more, and has disproportionately affected minorities, particularly Muslims. The Election Commission and Modi’s administration deny the allegations and say the revision is intended to remove duplicate and ineligible entries. Human Rights Watch on Thursday said that the accusations over the voter roll revision raise “serious questions about the fairness of future Indian elections.” “The authorities should immediately scrap the voter roll revision process that has denied India’s most marginalized people their right to vote and other government services,” said Elaine Pearson, the group’s Asia director, in a statement. For weeks, the call for Kumar’s resignation has been a rallying cry for opposition parties and supporters of the Cockroach Janta Party seeking to challenge Modi’s Hindu nationalist BJP. Opposition parties, mainly the Congress, say the governing BJP has undertaken systemic manipulation of the electoral process, accusing the party of “vote chori,” or vote theft. Modi hasn’t publicly commented on the protests. Some of his party leaders have dismissed the demonstrators as “anarchists” and suggested, without offering evidence, that they are backed by foreign powers. In July, protests led by the youth “cockroach” movement forced the resignation of Modi’s education minister, a rare setback for Modi, who has been in power for more than 12 years. The movement began as an online satirical campaign this summer after India’s chief justice compared unemployed young people to parasites. Suresh Sharma, a protester from northern Haryana state, said that the country’s system needed reform because democracy was being throttled. The process of voter roll revision needs to be scrapped, Sharma said. “We demand that Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar resign and be arrested,” he said.