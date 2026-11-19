The military was involved in killings, sexual violence, and destruction of villages.

Thousands of Rohingya were killed and subjected to violence.

THE HAGUE: In a landmark judgment, the United Nations’ top court ruled Thursday that Myanmar committed genocide against the Rohingya minority in a brutal 2017 military operation and ordered the Southeast Asian nation to allow people who fled the violence to return home. International Court of Justice President Yuji Iwasawa said the court, in a 9-6 decision, found that Myanmar “has committed genocide against the Rohingya group in northern Rakhine state, in violation of its obligations under the Genocide Convention.” The 15-judge panel of the World Court, which included Navi Pillay, the respected international jurist who won the Nobel Peace Prize last month, rejected Myanmar’s defense that the 2017 campaign was a legitimate operation against insurgents. Iwasawa said that “the court finds that Myanmar’s security forces killed thousands of Rohingya civilians, perpetrated widespread acts of sexual violence, as well as acts of extreme violence against children, and attacked fleeing Rohingya as they sought to flee in large numbers.” The decision marks the first time the court has ruled that a state committed genocide and comes as the World Court also is handling genocide allegations linked to the Gaza conflict and the war in Ukraine. The atmosphere following the hearing was electric, with lawyers and members of the Rohingya, some of whom had traveled thousands of miles (kilometers) to attend the reading, hugging and crying. “This is a great day for the Rohingya, and it is a great day for all oppressed people, everywhere, who have been told that their suffering does not count and that no one is listening,” said Yasmin Ullah, a Rohingya rights activist who sat in the court’s ornate, wood-paneled Great Hall of Justice for the nearly three-hour reading of the ruling. The court also ordered Myanmar to commit to reparations including allowing Rohingya “safe, voluntary and dignified return to their place of residence.” It ordered Myanmar to investigate, prosecute and punish people found to have committed genocidal acts and to pay compensation to Rohingya. The amount will be decided in later court proceedings. The court said that evidence showed Myanmar forces killed about 10,000 Rohingya. The Muslim-majority African nation of Gambia launched the proceedings at the International Court of Justice in 2019, asking it to rule that Myanmar has breached the 1948 Genocide Convention, order the nation to end any illegal activities targeting the Rohingya and ensure those responsible for genocide are punished. Brutal counterinsurgency campaign triggered the killings and expulsionsIn August 2017, Myanmar’s military launched what it called a clearance campaign in Rakhine state in response to an attack by a Rohingya insurgent group. The campaign led to accusations that security forces committed mass rapes and killings and burned thousands of homes. Under the 1948 convention, to establish that genocide occurred, the court had to find that there was an intent to destroy the Rohingya “in whole or in part.” About 1.2 million Rohingya refugees now live in Bangladesh, primarily in crowded camps across Cox’s Bazar district, where they endure harsh conditions marked by fire hazards, infectious diseases, monsoon landslides, inadequate sanitation and strict work restrictions. The court’s rulings are final and legally binding, but it has no way to enforce them beyond reporting noncompliance to the U.N. Security Council. The case could impact genocide allegations elsewhereIn a previous judgment in 2007, the court said that Serbia “violated the obligation to prevent genocide” in the 1995 Srebrenica massacre, when Bosnian Serb forces murdered some 8,000 mostly Muslim men and boys in the Bosnian town. Judges at The Hague-based court have also been asked to rule on other allegations of genocide. South Africa has accused Israel of breaching the genocide convention during its offensive in Gaza, a claim Israel vehemently denies. That case is years from completion. Ukraine also has a case pending against Russia. Shortly after Moscow’s full-scale invasion in February 2022, Kyiv accused Russia of fabricating genocide claims against Ukraine to justify the attack. “The International Court of Justice’s landmark ruling is long-awaited recognition of the suffering the Rohingya have endured from Myanmar’s military. The ruling also provides a significant precedent for victims of genocide, and other grave crimes, across the world in their own quest for justice,” said Maria Elena Vignoli, senior international justice counsel at Human Rights Watch.