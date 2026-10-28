Foreign Minister Jean-Noel Barrot emphasizes an unchanged diplomatic course.

The relationship between France and Israel has been strained recently.

PARIS: France will continue to push for a two-state solution regardless of the outcome of Israel’s election, Foreign Minister Jean-Noel Barrot said Wednesday. “Our course will not change,” whether the coalition led by outgoing Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu wins or the opposition bloc under Gadi Eisenkot claims victory, Barrot told France 2 television. France and Israel have had a strained relationship, particularly since President Emmanuel Macron’s recognition of a Palestinian state a year ago. More recently, Macron announced that France would cease trade with illegal Israeli settlements located in the occupied West Bank. Barrot declined to say, however, whether the relationship would be any smoother should the opposition bloc come to power. “Our course is very clear, and our position remains unchanged,” Barrot said. “What we want is security for Israel, but also the prospect of two states living side-by-side — recognized, respected in their rights, and at peace.” No clear majority had emerged as of early Wednesday — following the counting of half the votes. “We must let things take their course. We must accept the governments that the people choose,” Barrot said.