PARIS: Euronext wheat prices climbed to one-month highs on Friday as ongoing war disruption to Black Sea trade maintained expectations of strong demand for European Union supplies.

Gains on broader financial markets as AI-related investor worries subsided also helped to underpin Euronext as participants awaited the reopening of Chicago grain markets after Thursday’s Thanksgiving holiday.

March wheat, the most active position on Euronext, was up 1.5 percent at €241.25 ($264.89) a metric ton at 1220 GMT. The contract earlier reached €242 for its highest since October 20 and above a previous one-month peak of €239 on Wednesday.

Front-month December wheat rose 1.4 percent to €247.25 a ton after ⁠touching another one-month ⁠high at €248.25.

A Russian attack on two cargo ships carrying more than 100,000 tons of grain near the Ukrainian Black Sea port of Odesa this week has kept the focus on disruption to grain trade.

The strike further dampened hopes of a shipping truce in Russia’s war with Ukraine and raised ⁠the prospect of more demand shifting toward European Union exporting countries.

Weather forecasts projecting a cold spell in the Black Sea zone from next week could also curb exports because icy conditions complicate logistics, traders said.

Winter conditions could also hamper Russian efforts to ship grain on alternative routes via the Baltic Sea and the Arctic.

Traders were also assessing competition from cheaply offered wheat from Argentina’s harvest.

Argentina’s 2026/27 wheat production forecast, currently expected at 23.4 million tons, could be raised due to ⁠higher than expected ⁠yields as the harvest progresses, the Buenos Aires grains exchange said on Thursday.

However, reports of modest protein content could make the Argentine crop less attractive to milling wheat importers, traders said.

A large tender being held by Pakistan, which is seeking to buy 800,000 tons with a bidding deadline on Monday, is being watched for a gauge of export competition.

Nearly all recently sown soft wheat in France remained in good or excellent condition as of Monday, data from farm office FranceAgriMer showed.

Frosts in northern France on Friday were not expected to pose any risks to crops, traders said.