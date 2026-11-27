Nearly half of shelters for displaced women have closed since last year

The closures affect over a dozen countries, increasing vulnerability to abuse

GENEVA: Nearly half of shelters for displaced women and girls across over a dozen countries have closed since the beginning of last year due to funding cuts, leaving them more vulnerable to sexual abuse and violence, the UN refugee agency said ‌on Friday. These safe ‌spaces help survivors ‌of war or abduction to seek psychological support and other services while protecting them from rape and abuse in camps where ill-lit, crowded conditions can increase risks. “Survivors have fewer opportunities to safely disclose abuse and ‌seek help. ‌This is terrifying. So those ‌closures are significant,” Edem Wosornu, UNHCR ‌Assistant High Commissioner for Protection, told a Geneva press briefing. Some 171 such safe spaces out of a ‌total of 374 shut last year and more were closed in 2026 across 14 countries surveyed by UNHCR, including those with conflicts like Sudan, Yemen and Democratic Republic of Congo, she said. The agency’s gender-based violence programs received just a third of requested funding last year and less than a quarter in 2026 so far, a UNHCR spokesperson added.