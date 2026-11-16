Five EU nations plan to establish a deportation center in Rwanda

This marks the first deportation facility outside the EU bloc

VIENNA: Five EU countries including Germany and Denmark are set to announce Monday a deal to establish a migrant deportation center in Rwanda — the first such facility outside the bloc. The group, also comprising Austria, Greece and the Netherlands, has been gunning to open a so-called “return-hub” despite rights groups’ concerns, after the European Union cleared the way with a recent toughening of migration rules. The five have kept the location under wraps as they negotiated with potential hosts, but European diplomats and other people briefed on the talks have indicated Rwanda as the chosen country. The African Great Lakes nation had confirmed in August it had begun “preliminary discussions” with several European states. And it is sending a delegation to a migration conference in Vienna, where several sources said the agreement would be unveiled at a press conference on Monday. “We shall see next week in Vienna,” Austrian Chancellor Christian Stocker told reporters Friday, when asked about the matter. ‘Suffering and harm’ The announcement is to mark the culmination of an EU push to boost deportations launched in 2024, on the back of a souring of public opinion on migration. Migrant arrivals have steadily declined over the past three years, as the bloc struck deals to stem departures with a host of countries in Africa and the Middle East. But migration has remained a hot-button issue, fueling far-right electoral gains across the bloc. Policymakers’ focus has thus turned to improving the repatriation system, which currently sees less than 30 percent of people who are ordered to leave the bloc actually returned to their country of origin. An EU reform granting authorities broader detention powers and allowing for the creation of return hubs was approved earlier this year. Proponents say such centers — which would serve either as the final destination or as transfer centers for those expelled — could facilitate repatriations and act as a deterrent for would-be irregular migrants. But critics have questioned their effectiveness, pointing to the hurdles faced by similar projects and likening them to “legal black holes” that could see migrants stranded in limbo with little oversight. The choice of Rwanda has also caused concern, with Human Rights Watch pointing to its “well-established record of repression of dissent, arbitrary detention, ill-treatment in detention” and support for armed rebels in neighboring Democratic Republic of Congo. “Paying Kigali to host a deportation program would not only cause suffering and harm to those deported, it would finance and provide political leverage to a government responsible for serious human rights abuses at home and abroad,” said the group’s senior Africa researcher, Clementine de Montjoye. ‘Welcome center’ Rwanda had in 2022 reached a similar deal with Britain to take irregular migrants before their asylum claims were heard in the island nation. The accord was later scrapped by London. It is among a number of African countries to have received migrants from the United States under a similar, contested US immigration scheme championed by President Donald Trump. Unlike the discarded British plan, the EU’s scheme would see rejected asylum-seekers sent to the African nation. UK Prime Minister Andy Burnham said last week that Britain was following “with interest” the European push on return hubs, as it weighs its own “next steps” to curb illegal migration. The five EU countries have expressed hope to have a center up and running in 2027. Diplomatic sources say the hub in Rwanda will be initially run as a pilot, hosting about 100 people, with each of the five nations possibly sending around 20 migrants. It would not be a detention facility, with Kigali inclined to name it a “welcome center” to underscore the possibility for some migrants to stay and work in the country, a source said. And the United Nations’ International Organization for Migration (IOM) could play an ancillary role. “IOM has a long history of providing assistance to migrants in situations of transit, including in complex contexts,” an IOM spokesperson said, adding the agency was in discussions with some EU countries “on plans for the establishment of return hubs or similar mechanisms.”