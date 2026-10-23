Russia is blamed for the drone attack that sank a ship

The attack defies international law, according to von der Leyen

BRUSSELS: EU chief Ursula von der Leyen said Friday she was “deeply alarmed” after Russia was blamed for a new drone attack that sank a ship in the Black Sea near Romania. “Deeply alarmed by yet another Russian escalation in the Black Sea. A civilian vessel carrying Ukrainian and Azerbaijani crew has been struck off the coast of Romania. These reckless attacks target innocent lives and openly defy international law,” von der Leyen posted online.