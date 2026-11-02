Xi Jinping met Sultan Haitham in Beijing to discuss China-Oman relations

The leaders stated their relations are at a ‘new historical starting point’

BEIJING: ‌China sees expanding and deepening ties with Oman as a “shared strategic choice” for both countries, Chinese President Xi Jinping told the Sultan of Oman on Monday. Xi told Sultan Haitham ‌bin Tariq ‌Al-Said at the ‌start of their meeting in Beijing that their countries’ relations are at a “new historical starting point.” “I am ready to work with you to guide the ‌China-Oman strategic ‌partnership to an even ‌higher level, better serve ‌the peoples of our two countries, and contribute to peace, stability and prosperity ‌in the region,” Xi said, according to a report from the media pool covering the meeting. Haitham arrived in Beijing on Sunday for a two-day visit, the first by an Omani head of state since the countries established ties in 1978.