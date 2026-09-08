إسرائيل-فلسطينيون/مستوطنون-بريطانيا (مستعجل):بريطانيا تعتزم إعلان حظر تجاري على سلع مستوطنات الضفة الغربية

LONDON: British Pensions Minister Pat McFadden confirmed that his country intends to announce later today, Tuesday, a trade ban on goods manufactured in Israeli settlements in the occupied West Bank. He told Times Radio, in response to a question about the mechanism for implementing the trade ban, “The Foreign Secretary will make a statement to Parliament later today, and the statement will revolve around the idea that the United Kingdom, along with many other countries, does not wish to see the possibility of a two-state solution in Israel and Palestine fade away.”