Kyiv, Ukraine: Ukraine criticised Russia on Tuesday for launching a major missile and drone attack shortly after a weekend visit by US envoys to both countries’ capitals, where they tried to restart stalled talks on ending the war. “The moment the US president’s peace envoys left, (Vladimir) Putin launched another massive, horrific attack against Kyiv, damaging residential areas and killing at least two people,” Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiga said on social media, adding: “His ballistic missiles speak louder than his words on diplomacy.”