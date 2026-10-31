Co-CEO Richard Teng says users will ​not ‌bear the ⁠financial impact ​of ⁠this incident

Breach was a “complex attack” involving a compromised laptop and ‌malicious software

Crypto exchange Binance said on Saturday it has ​been able to replace 90 percent of the amount stolen after a record $6.3 billion hack of its platform, by using company money to buy new tokens. The remaining 10 percent consists of tokens that are less liquid, which means they may take longer to buy, it said in a statement posted on X. “We’ve now replenished 90 percent of the stolen assets, and we’re committed ‌to covering the ‌remaining 10 percent. Our users will ​not ‌bear the ⁠financial impact ​of ⁠this incident,” co-CEO Richard Teng said on X on Saturday. Crypto prices fell on Friday, while Binance — the world’s biggest crypto exchange — sought to reassure customers that their funds were safe after losing more than $6 billion worth of crypto in a hack which analysts blamed on North Korea. Teng said on Friday that the ⁠breach was a “complex attack” involving a compromised laptop and ‌malicious software designed to delete evidence ‌of its activity, making it harder ​to trace and investigate. After the ‌hack, the exchange stopped allowing customers to withdraw their funds, ‌but it said on Saturday it was still on track to re-open withdrawals on Sunday. Binance said it has set aside around $6.34 billion of company funds internally to cover the losses. The money spent re-buying tokens ‌came from using part of its $1 billion Secure Asset Fund for Users (SAFU), a bitcoin ⁠reserve it holds ⁠to protect customers in the event of security breaches, as well as some of its Futures insurance fund, and the company’s own corporate treasury, it said on X.