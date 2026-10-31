Abdulraof Macacua was elected as Muslim-majority region’s first-ever chief minister on Friday

Saudi ambassador is one of the first envoys to congratulate the new Bangsamoro leadership

MANILA: Saudi Arabia’s ambassador to Manila has pledged his support and cooperation to the southern Philippine region of Bangsamoro, as he congratulated its first-ever elected chief minister. Abdulraof Macacua was elected as the chief minister of the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao on Friday during its inaugural parliament session. The meeting in Cotabato City follows historic polls held on Sept. 14, when BARMM voters chose their regional representatives directly for the first time. The region is the only Muslim-majority area in the predominantly Catholic Philippines. In a letter addressed to Macacua, Saudi Ambassador Faisal Ibrahim Al-Ghamdi congratulated the chief minister on his appointment, making him one of the first foreign envoys in the Philippines to do so. “We are confident that your extensive experience, visionary leadership, and dedication will guide the region toward continued peace and prosperity,” Al-Ghamdi wrote, as posted by the Bangsamoro government’s Facebook page on Saturday. “We assure you of our support and cooperation, as we look forward to working together to deepen the strong bonds of friendship and mutual interest between our two nations.” The Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao, or BARMM, covers five provinces in the southwestern portion of Mindanao, the Philippines’ second-largest island. Home to about 4.5 million people, the name Bangsamoro is derived from the Malay word “bangsa” — nation — and “Moro,” which comes from the Spanish term designating Muslims. It was at the heart of a decades-long separatist struggle until 2014, when the Philippine government struck a peace deal with the Moro Islamic Liberation Front, paving the way for peace and autonomy in the region. The BARMM was formed five years later as part of the region’s transition to autonomy, a process that culminated with Macacua’s formal election. Macacua was a member of the Bangsamoro Transition Authority and a key figure of the Bangsamoro Federalist Party. Also known as Sammy Gambar, he was a senior leader with the Moro Islamic Liberation Front and had served as chief of staff of MILF’s armed wing. The 69-year-old was sworn into office on the same day he won the landmark vote to become BARMM’s first elected chief minister with 51 votes from the 80-member parliament. He previously occupied the position on an interim position after being appointed by Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. in March last year. Marcos, who attended BARMM’s first parliamentary session, said his government will “continue to expand economic opportunities” for Mindanao as “the Bangsamoro enters this new important chapter.” He added: “Truly, this is a victory for our Bangsamoro brethren. It is a victory for Mindanao. It is a victory for the entire Filipino nation.”