Md Aminul Islam, the prosecutor, emphasized that Hasina has no option but to face the consequences of the death sentence against her

Reports indicate that Sheikh Hasina plans to return from her self-imposed exile in India in December

DHAKA: The Bangladeshi prosecutor who secured the death sentence against ousted leader Sheikh Hasina said on Tuesday she will be executed if she returns home. “Sheikh Hasina has no option but to face the execution of the verdict,” Md Aminul Islam told reporters, responding to reports she plans to return from self-imposed exile in India in December.