The UAE’s jiu-jitsu national team topped the medal table at the 20th Asian Games — Aichi-Nagoya 2026, finishing with five golds as three days of competition came to a close on Saturday. The UAE finished with eight medals, including five golds, two silvers and one bronze. Balqees Al-Hashmi (women’s 48 kg), Khaled Al-Shehhi (men’s 62 kg), Ahmed Andeez (men’s 69 kg), Mahdi Al-Awlaqi (men’s 77 kg) and Asma Al-Hosani (women’s 52 kg) won gold. Al-Anoud Al-Harbi (women’s 48 kg) and Omar Al-Suwaidi (men’s 62 kg) took silver, while Amaar Al-Hosani (men’s 94 kg) secured bronze. The five titles mark the UAE’s best-ever Asian Games gold medal haul in jiu-jitsu, beating its previous best of four at Hangzhou 2022 (held in 2023). The team had also won two golds at Jakarta 2018.

Originally published by Arab News