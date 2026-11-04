PRAGUE: Czech carmaker Skoda Auto, the main sponsor of the ice hockey world championships, said on Wednesday it would “reassess” its sponsorship if Russia takes part in the annual tournament. The announcement follows pledges by several countries to boycott games against Russia following a decision by the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) to let Russians participate despite its ongoing invasion of Ukraine. The Czech Republic, Denmark, Finland, Norway and Sweden have said they will not play against Russia, banned from International Ice Hockey Federation (IIHF) competitions since starting the invasion in 2022. “If the Russian national team takes part in the tournament, we will reassess our involvement in the tournament and take further action,” Skoda told AFP in a statement. It added Russia’s return to the tournament was “incompatible with the values we have consistently upheld.” Skoda Auto, a unit of Germany’s Volkswagen, has been the tournament’s official main sponsor since 1993. It also sponsors the Tour de France. Its spokeswoman Ivana Povolna refused to specify the amount Skoda spends on the ice hockey world championships annually. Skoda’s annual report for 2025 only says the company lent 45 electric cars to the organizers, while its designers made the crystal trophy for the most valuable player of the tournament. The CAS decision followed an appeal by the Russian Ice Hockey Federation. The 2027 world championships are due to be held in Germany in May, but the draw and scheduling for the tournament have already taken place, without Russia. The IIHF has voiced its opposition to the CAS decision, saying it creates “significant practical implications.” The first tournament affected by the decision will be the World Junior Hockey Championships starting in Canada on December 26. Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney vowed on Tuesday that Russians would not compete at the tournament. Host countries may prevent Russian athletes from entering their territory by denying them visas.

Originally published by Arab News