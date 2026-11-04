ABU DHABI: Former UFC bantamweight champion Merab Dvalishvili will face Brazilian MMA star and former UFC title challenger Marlon Moraes in a catchweight crossover matchup at the inaugural Real American Freestyle Abu Dhabi. The fight adds another high-profile contest to the Nov. 14 card at the Etihad Arena, Yas Island. Having previously faced each other inside the UFC Octagon, the pair will now renew their rivalry on the wrestling mat. Nicknamed ‘The Machine,’ Dvalishvili will be making his fourth appearance on the RAF stage, having won two of his previous three contests. The Georgian made his debut in May, when he defeated UFC legend Frankie Edgar 12-1 in the “Performance of the Night.” Two months later he produced a dramatic comeback to beat Olympic gold medallist and former two-division UFC champion Henry Cejudo at RAF Georgia, overturning an 8-0 deficit to secure an 11-8 win in the “Match of the Night." Making his RAF debut in Abu Dhabi, former World Series of Fighting bantamweight champion and UFC title challenger Moraes brings extensive combat sports experience to the matchup, having successfully defended his WSOF title five times. The Brazilian faced Dvalishvili at UFC 266 in September 2021, where the Georgian secured a second-round TKO victory. “I’m excited to return to Abu Dhabi and compete at RAF’s first event in the Middle East,” Dvalishvili said. “Abu Dhabi has some of the best combat sports fans in the world and the atmosphere is always incredible. I love wrestling, I love competing and I’m ready for whoever is standing across from me. I’m coming to win and put on a great show for the fans on Nov. 14.” The Saturday night card will be headlined by Khamzat Chimaev and Colby Covington, who will compete for the Cruiserweight Crossover Championship. Other big names set to feature include Arman Tsarukyan, Neiman Gracie, Umar Nurmagomedov, Urijah Faber, Kyle Snyder and Julianna Pena.

Originally published by Arab News