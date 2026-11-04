DUBAI: Dubai United FC has signed a partnership deal with La Liga to help support the club’s professional development following its recent promotion to the UAE Pro League. The announcement was made on Tuesday at an event attended by club President Ilie Cebanu and the head of the Spanish football league, Javier Tebas. The deal will cover marketing, branding, content, matchday experience, hospitality and fan engagement and will be delivered through La Liga’s MENA office. Through its Club Office, La Liga has provided consultancy services to more than 270 football teams. “The management model we have built together with our clubs is one of La Liga’s greatest assets,” Tebas said. “We work … in areas such as commercial strategy, branding, content and fan experience. We are now bringing that expertise to Dubai United FC. “Their promotion to the UAE Pro League makes this the ideal moment to take this step and our aim is to help the club develop its own capabilities so that it can compete and grow independently.” Cebanu said that partnering with La Liga represented “an important milestone in Dubai United FC’s journey and our long-term vision for the future.” “Following our promotion to the UAE Pro League, we are entering a new phase of growth, both on and off the pitch. “This collaboration will allow us to benefit from La Liga’s extensive expertise in club management, commercial development, branding and fan engagement. Our ambition is to build a strong, sustainable and professionally managed football club that contributes to the continued development of UAE football and establishes a growing presence internationally.”

Originally published by Arab News