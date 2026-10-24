DUBAI: Saudi Arabia is ready to host next year’s AFC Asian Cup, the largest-ever edition of the tournament, Mohammed Al-Ghamdi, director of media at the local organizing committee, told a conference in Japan last week. The 19th edition of the tournament will take place from Jan 7-Feb. 5 across Riyadh, Jeddah and Alkhobar. Al-Ghamdi was speaking in Tokyo at the Asian Football Confederation Member Associations and Regional Associations Presidents’ and General Secretaries’ Conference 2026. Speaking in a session titled “Ahlan Asia, Saudi Arabia Awaits,” Al-Ghamdi said: “I would like to start by thanking the AFC, the AFC member council, the chief member council attending today. As an LOC, we’ve hosted four tournaments, 86 matches, 51 teams and clubs. Only a few weeks ago, we hosted 62,000 people in the finals of the Khaleeji Cup (2026 Arabian Gulf Cup). “People wanted to come, and this is the passion that we are trying to provide to Asia,” he added. “Twenty-four teams, 51 matches, 80 stadiums and three host cities. “When they come to Saudi Arabia, we’ll experience different cultures, we’ll experience different tourism and we’ll have more opportunities to see Saudi Arabia.” Al-Ghamdi said that preparations are continuing and that the Kingdom will be ready by the time of the big kick-off on Jan. 7. “(We are at) 80 percent readiness for our competition venues — 27 training sites, 31 hotels, and 15 operational work streams are working day and night to make sure that we provide … what is required to have an exceptional tournament.” He also highlighted the launch of the Ahlan app for fans and media personnel attending the tournament. “Ahlan will bring all the essentials at once to make sure that the planning of your journey will be the easiest part of it. And the interest is growing,” Al-Ghamdi said. “We’ve sold more than 150 tickets so far, and for those from our colleagues from the media, those experiences will give them more stories to tell about the tournament. And Ahlan will provide them a seamless journey to register and get their accreditation, and give them the best experience and the smoothest experience as well. Ahlan Asia, and thank you.”

Originally published by Arab News