PESHAWAR: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Saturday criticized what he called widespread violations of the United Nations Charter, particularly in Indian-administered Kashmir and the occupied Palestinian territories, as the world body marked its 81st anniversary.

United Nations Day commemorates the entry into force of the UN Charter on October 24, 1945, establishing the world body in the aftermath of World War II to promote international peace and cooperation.

Sharif’s remarks came amid continuing conflicts in the Middle East and longstanding tensions between nuclear-armed India and Pakistan over Kashmir, a disputed Himalayan region claimed in full but administered in parts by both countries.

“On this historic day, we reaffirm our abiding commitment to the purposes and principles of the UN Charter, especially the sovereign equality of all states, and non-interference in their internal affairs, as well as the right of peoples to self-determination, and peaceful settlement of disputes,” Sharif said in a message marking United Nations Day.

“However, it is noted with concern that many of the cardinal principles of the UN Charter continue to be violated with impunity, across the world, most blatantly in the Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) and Occupied Palestine,” he added.

Kashmir has been a source of conflict between Pakistan and India since their independence from British colonial rule in 1947. The two countries have fought wars over the territory, with Islamabad advocating a UN-mandated plebiscite and New Delhi maintaining that Kashmir is an integral part of India.

Pakistan also supports the establishment of an independent Palestinian state and has repeatedly called for an end to Israeli occupation and the protection of Palestinian civilians.

Sharif paid tribute to UN peacekeepers and personnel who lost their lives in the line of duty, particularly those from Pakistan, which has long been among the major contributors to UN peacekeeping missions.

He said Pakistan took pride in its service under the UN’s blue helmets and its contribution to international peace and security.

The prime minister also acknowledged the role of UN agencies in providing humanitarian assistance, improving health and education and supporting development efforts, particularly in developing countries.

Sharif reaffirmed Pakistan’s commitment to multilateralism and pledged continued cooperation with UN member states to address global challenges.

“Pakistan remains committed to multilateralism and to its strong adherence to the belief that the United Nations must remain at the center of international efforts, and spearhead global endeavors to address numerous challenges being faced by the world today,” he said.