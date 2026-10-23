ISLAMABAD: Pakistani security forces killed 10 militants, including a woman, during operations following attacks near the port city of Gwadar and a border crossing with Iran in Pakistan’s southwestern Balochistan province, the military said on Friday.

The attacks took place on Thursday near the Gabd border crossing and Gwadar city, days after Pakistan suspended trade through two crossings with Iran over security concerns. Army chief Field Marshal Asim Munir said on Tuesday the border had reopened.

The military’s media wing, Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), said security forces had launched clearance operations in and around Gwadar after militants attempted attacks at the two locations.

“In the ensuing exchanges of fire, ten terrorists, including one female terrorist, were sent to hell,” the statement said.

According to the ISPR, one civilian was killed and several vehicles were damaged during the attacks. No security personnel were killed or injured.

The ISPR described the attackers as Indian-sponsored militants, an allegation New Delhi has repeatedly denied in the past.

The statement also accused militants of coercing a Baloch woman into participating in the attacks, describing it as an attempt to exploit women for propaganda and inflame public sentiment.

“The coercion of a Baloch woman into this attack is a crime not only against the state but against the hurmat of Baloch women,” the military said, using an Urdu word for sanctity.

The military did not identify the woman or provide details of the circumstances in which she allegedly participated in the attack.

Balochistan, Pakistan’s largest but least populated province, is rich in minerals and other natural resources but remains one of the country’s poorest regions. Separatist groups have long accused the federal government of exploiting its resources without adequately benefiting local communities, allegations Islamabad denies.

Gwadar is a strategically important port on the Arabian Sea and a key part of the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), a multibillion-dollar infrastructure and energy initiative. The port and associated projects have faced repeated attacks by Baloch separatist militants.

Pakistan has stepped up counterterrorism operations in the province amid a surge in militant violence.

“Security Forces and Law Enforcement Agencies remain resolute in eliminating foreign-sponsored and supported terrorism from the country,” the ISPR said.