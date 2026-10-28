DUBAI: Dubai Basketball’s EuroLeague winning streak came to an end on Tuesday night as Paris Basketball claimed a 93-99 victory at the Coca-Cola Arena, despite a determined second-half comeback from the home side. “We lost the game on defense,” said head coach Xavi Pascual afterwards. “We can’t score 93 points and lose the game. We tried to come back, played well at times, but then we made simple mistakes that doomed us. Tarpey was a key to Paris’ victory. After two home losses, we need to get back to winning ways.” The opening quarter saw both teams trade baskets at a high pace, with Mfiondu Kabengele providing a spark through powerful dunks, a three-pointer and key plays on both ends of the court. Dubai built a nine-point advantage at one stage, but Paris responded through Jared Rhoden, who scored nine points in the opening quarter to bring the visitors within two at 25-23. Paris found their rhythm in the second quarter, capitalizing on Dubai’s offensive struggles to take control of the game. The visitors gradually extended their lead to 12 points, putting the home side under pressure. Dubai responded late in the half, with Dzanan Musa and Tornike Shengelia helping to close the gap before the break, before a late three-pointer from Shengelia brought Dubai back within seven, sending the teams into half-time with Paris leading. Dubai came back from the break with renewed intensity, led by Bacon and Kabengele. The pair drove the home side’s comeback, combining their scoring threat with strong work on the boards as Dubai steadily cut into the deficit. Kabengele recorded his double-double before the end of the third quarter, while Dubai moved to within one point of the visitors at 72-73 heading into the final period. With the game finely poised, Dubai looked to turn the momentum in its favor. Wright brought defensive intensity, while Kabengele continued to battle inside, and Bacon delivered crucial baskets. Paris, however, found an answer at every turn, with Rhoden and Nadir Hifi stepping up when it mattered to keep the visitors in front. Dubai continued to fight until the final seconds, but Paris held on to secure the win. Bacon led Dubai with 24 points and 10 rebounds, while Kabengele finished with 22 points and 13 rebounds, giving the home side two players with double-doubles of more than 20 points.

Originally published by Arab News