ABU DHABI: Past champions Tommy Fleetwood and Tyrrell Hatton will return to the Abu Dhabi Aldar Championship, staged by the DP World Tour and Abu Dhabi Sports Council, from Nov. 5 to 8, alongside Major Champion Adam Scott, as the DP World Tour Play-Offs get underway at Yas Links next week. They join a stellar field featuring Race to Dubai Rankings Delivered by DP World leader Eugenio Chacarra, defending champion Aaron Rai, Major Champions Rory McIlroy and Patrick Reed, and two-time DP World Tour winner Casey Jarvis. With all five leading players in the rankings confirmed, Abu Dhabi is set to play a pivotal role in deciding who lifts the Harry Vardon Trophy. Fleetwood will be chasing a third Abu Dhabi title, having won in 2017 and 2018. His first victory featured a chip-in eagle at the 10th as he edged Dustin Johnson and Pablo Larrazabal by one shot. A closing 65 secured his second title 12 months later. The Dubai resident and World No. 7 went on to win the Race to Dubai in 2017 and the inaugural Dubai Invitational in 2024, before claiming the PGA Tour’s FedExCup last year. Hatton, the 2021 Abu Dhabi champion, has five Rolex Series titles to his name, including victories at Abu Dhabi Golf Club and the Hero Dubai Desert Classic in 2025. Scott adds further Major-winning pedigree to the field. The 2013 Masters champion became the first Australian to win the Green Jacket and has recorded more than 30 professional victories worldwide, having also reached World No. 1. He will be joined by fellow Masters champion Jon Rahm, who won at Augusta National in 2023 and will make his debut at Yas Links. Yuto Katsuragawa will also tee it up after securing his place in the play-offs with victory at the Genesis Championship in South Korea. The Japanese player claimed his second DP World Tour title with a 13-under-par total, climbing from 106th to 28th in the rankings and guaranteeing his place at both Rolex Series events in Abu Dhabi and Dubai. The field includes two-time DP World Tour winner Jayden Schaper, Husqvarna British Masters hosted by Sir Nick Faldo champion Joe Dean and Dubai Invitational winner Nacho Elvira. Also playing are 2026 PGA Tour winners Kristoffer Reitan and Stefano Mazzoli, and Back Nine winners Thriston Lawrence, Adrian Meronk and Grant Forrest.

Originally published by Arab News