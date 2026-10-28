KARACHI: Commerce Minister Jam Kamal Khan inaugurated the country’s Export Display Center in Doha to promote Pakistani products and enhance their visibility in the Qatari market, the commerce ministry said on Wednesday, as Islamabad eyes increasing bilateral trade and ensuring sustainable economic growth.

The ministry said that that Export Display Center aims to serve as a platform that showcases Pakistani products and facilitates greater engagement between Pakistani exporters and potential buyers in Qatar. It said the initiative is expected to support efforts to strengthen Pakistan’s commercial presence in Qatar and explore new avenues for export growth.

The development takes place as Islamabad attempts to ensure sustainable economic growth driven by exports and long-term fiscal reforms. Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has tasked his government to increase Pakistan’s annual exports to $60 billion within five years.

“Federal Minister for Commerce Jam Kamal Khan inaugurated the Export Display Center in Doha, marking an initiative aimed at promoting Pakistani products, enhancing their visibility in the Qatari market and creating new opportunities for Pakistani exporters,” the commerce ministry said.

Khan stressed the importance of promoting Pakistani products in global markets and strengthening the country’s business-to-business linkages to expand its export potential. He also met members of the Pakistani business community in Qatar, discussing opportunities to enhance bilateral trade, facilitate commercial partnerships and increase the market presence of Pakistani goods.

He stressed the importance of the overseas Pakistani business community in promoting the country’s products abroad and contributing to stronger economic relations with host countries.

“The inauguration of the Export Display Center and engagement with the Pakistani business community formed part of Pakistan’s broader efforts to expand its export footprint, strengthen private-sector cooperation and further enhance trade and economic ties with Qatar,” the statement concluded.

Pakistan has sought greater economic growth and ties with regional countries in recent years, especially after it came to the brink of a sovereign default in 2023. With its reserves almost depleted and inflation surging, Islamabad managed to avert the default after securing a last-gasp deal from the International Monetary Fund.