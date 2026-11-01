MANAMA: Welsh driver Archie Owen and Singapore’s Isaac Seah split victories in round three of the 2026 Aramco F4 Saudi Arabian Championship at Bahrain International Circuit this weekend, with Owen ending 40 points clear in the drivers’ standings.

Owen, driving for 7.23 Racing, won Saturday’s race before finishing second to Peax driver Seah on Sunday. Britain’s Harrison Mackie, racing for iCONNA by Aramco Digital, placed third in both races.

The results left Owen atop the standings with 123 points after six races, ahead of Marlon Bayer on 83. Seah and Mackie each have 76 points.

Owen edged Seah by 0.575 seconds in Saturday evening’s race, finishing in 25 minutes, 28.151 seconds. Mackie crossed the line 11.523 seconds behind the winner.

My Car teammates Devin Walz and Eva Dorrestijn shared the Aramco Award for Most Positions Gained, each moving up two places. Walz finished fifth and Dorrestijn 11th.

Aramco Digital CEO Ashraf AlTahini presented trophies to the top three finishers.

Seah reversed the order on Sunday afternoon, leading from start to finish to win in 25:24.210, with Owen 7.017 seconds behind. Mackie climbed from fifth on the grid to finish third, 14.843 seconds off the lead.

Further down the field, Georges Nassar gained four places — the most of any driver in Sunday’s race — to finish sixth after starting 10th. Hamza Alfayez advanced from 11th to eighth.

Drivers’ standings after Round 3

1 Archie Owen 123 2 Marlon Bayer 83 3 Isaac Seah 76 4 Harrison Mackie 76 5 Amin Kara Osman 57 6 Devin Walz 38 7 Veer Chopra 29 8 Abdullah Kamel 26 9 Zakaria Doleh 26 10 Lucas Nanji 22

The championship returns to Bahrain International Circuit for round four on Nov. 3 and 4. Both races are scheduled to start at 3:30 p.m. local time, concluding the series’ Bahrain schedule.

The championship has been organized by ALTAWKILAT Motorsport and certified by the International Automobile Federation, with the Saudi Automobile and Motorcycle Federation serving as its sporting regulator.

Originally published by Arab News