JEDDAH: Jeddah’s disability sports club has celebrated the achievements of its athletes at the fifth Asian Para Games in Nagoya 2026, where club representatives secured first- and second-place finishes at the continental level. The club welcomed athletes Jamaan Al-Zahrani, Al-Baraa Al-Qarni and Hadeel Al-Thuwai at King Abdulaziz International Airport in Jeddah following their participation with the Saudi national para team at the competition. They were received by Dr. Naeem Mahdi, CEO of the Jeddah Disability Club, who praised their performances and said their achievements reflected the determination and competitive ability of Saudi athletes with disabilities. Mohammed bin Shaker Al-Sharif, chairman of the club’s board, said the athletes’ success was a source of pride for the club and Saudi sport. He said the results demonstrated the potential of athletes with disabilities to compete at the highest levels and represent the Kingdom at regional and international events. Mahdi described the results as the first major achievements under the club’s new board, saying they marked the beginning of what he described as a promising period of sporting success. He attributed the achievements to thorough preparation and organized training, adding that the club’s ambitions extend beyond the current results to winning more medals and strengthening the presence of Saudi athletes with disabilities at regional and international competitions. The club said it would continue supporting and empowering its athletes, providing them with an environment that enables them to develop their performance and pursue further sporting achievements. Al-Sharif praised the athletes for serving as examples of determination and perseverance, saying their success would further contribute to Saudi Arabia’s growing presence in disability sport.

Originally published by Arab News