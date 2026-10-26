RIYADH: The Olympic Council of Asia and the Local Organizing Committee of the 6th Asian Indoor and Martial Arts Games, which is taking place in Riyadh, have confirmed that the event will now take place from March 28 to April 8 next year, moving from the previously scheduled dates of Dec. 11-21, 2026. Both organizations confirmed that the rescheduling was made in coordination with the relevant authorities, the Asian National Olympic Committees, and respective sports federations. The decision follows a thorough review of organizational and logistical requirements concerning the participation of sports delegations from across the Asian continent, ensuring aligned timelines and operational arrangements, establishing optimal organizational and technical conditions, and enabling broader participation for Asian National Olympic Committees. The Olympic Council of Asia and the Local Organizing Committee reaffirmed Riyadh’s full readiness to host the games, emphasizing that organizational and operational preparations were progressing in accordance with approved plans. The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia possesses all the necessary components and capabilities to deliver an exceptional edition of this event, in alignment with the highest organizational and technical standards. Both organizations reiterated their commitment to providing a high-quality competitive environment for Asia’s athletes and the National Olympic Committees. They are looking forward to welcoming participating delegations to Riyadh in March, and delivering an event that reflects the Kingdom’s leading position in hosting and organizing major international sporting events.

Originally published by Arab News