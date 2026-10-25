LONDON: We are now almost one third of the way through the 2026-27 Saudi Pro League season and here are five things we have learned from the latest round of action. 1. Ivan Toney is on fire There were two more goals for Ivan Toney as Al-Ahli defeated Al-Khaleej 4-1. The England striker now has 13 from 11 games — the fastest to reach such a total since Omar Somah in the 2016-17 season — and he is six ahead of the next most prolific scorers. It was an attacking masterclass from the 30 year old. He headed the Greens into an early lead, set up the second through sheer hard work, and then rounded it off with a quickly taken penalty that made headlines around the world. After a shaky start, the Asian champions are moving into gear and this was a fourth straight league win. Eduard Spertsyan and Trincao are settling into Saudi Arabian football nicely and the talk that new coach Marino Pusic was in trouble has faded. Now Al-Ahli are just six points off the top with plenty of games to go and in this form, a challenge is not out of the question. 2. Al-Dawsari return caps a perfect Al-Hilal evening Al-Hilal’s 3-2 win at Al-Qadsiah was a thrilling encounter befitting a top-of-the-table clash, but it was the team from Riyadh who went home happy. It was a game that really showed the attacking capabilities of both teams even if plenty of chances were missed. What the result also showed was Al-Hilal’s mental fortitude. Already this season the Blues have won the big games. Against title rivals, they tend to win — with victories over Al-Ahli and Al-Ittihad. It is this ability to rise to the occasion that means they can never be counted out of any title race. Al-Hilal went to the league leaders, and a place where they have struggled in recent years, knowing that defeat would be a huge boost for the hosts but came away with a win. There was also a late appearance off the bench for Salem Al-Dawsari after a lengthy injury absence to mark a perfect night all round — apart from rumours that Juventus are interested in coach Simone Inzaghi. 3. Despite defeat, Al-Qadsiah on the rise on and off the pitch The last time Al-Qadsiah lost, they went on to collect 22 points from the next available 24 and that is the kind of response needed now. Coach Brendan Rodgers was still upbeat after the game and rightly so — had it not been for a fine goalkeeping display from Al-Hilal goalkeeper Yassine Bounou then the Reds would have taken a point at least. What was also pleasing was the attendance. The 20,207 fans flocked to see the game, the highest ever recorded in the Eastern Province, beating the 20,115 that watched Al-Ettifaq play Al-Ittihad back in 2022. If the easterners can keep providing such entertainment then the crowds will keep coming which will be great for the club and the league. It is surely only a matter of time before they are celebrating some major silverware. 4. Ronaldo ‘goal’ the talking point of Al-Nassr’s smooth victory The champions won 3-1 at Al-Faisaly to make it three victories in a row and to move into second with 25 points from 10 games. It was not the kind of match that will linger too long in the memory for the action on the pitch but the kind of three points that title challenges are built upon. The biggest issue was the second goal. Abdullah Al-Hamdan had given the Yellows an early lead before Ronaldo seemed to head home the second. But it could have come off the head of the defender Andrei Girotto. There has been some confusion but, as you would expect from any attacker, Ronaldo claimed it and posted a photo on Instagram of him celebrating the goal, with the caption: “Let’s go!” Normally, it would not be a big deal but this moves him onto 982 in his career — just 18 to go. 5. Al-Ittihad ready to focus on Asia The Tigers have gone a little under the radar but a 2-0 win over Al-Diriyah was a second solid victory in three days, coming after the 4-1 triumph at Al-Ettifaq. Al-Ittihad are in fourth, just four points off the pace and are quietly improving. The team have lost just once this season and that was against Al-Hilal. Fans may be reflecting that had star striker George Ilenikhena been fit and available for that then the outcome could have been different. The Nigerian’s sixth of the season so far was one of his less spectacular goals as he finished from close range to put Al-Ittihad ahead and the win was sealed by Gini Wijnaldum’s first of the season. It all looks to be coming together for coach Jens Wissing and his men who can now turn to Asia after two poor results so far in the Champions League with renewed confidence.

Originally published by Arab News