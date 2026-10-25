ISLAMABAD: China and Pakistan on Saturday called for dialogue and diplomatic efforts to ensure sustainable peace and stability in the region, the Pakistani foreign ministry said on Sunday, stressing the need to resolve disputes through peaceful means and cooperation.

The development comes amid heightened tensions between the United States and Iran and fighting between Yemen’s Iran-aligned Houthi militia and Saudi Arabia. The conflicts have raised fears of a wider regional crisis, threatening energy security, trade routes and economic stability across the Middle East and beyond.

Chinese Ambassador to Pakistan Jiang Zaidong called on Pakistan’s Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar in Islamabad, with the two figures discussing bilateral cooperation and underscoring the importance of sustained high-level exchanges in further advancing their partnership.

“The meeting also provided an opportunity to exchange views on regional developments and reaffirm the importance of dialogue and diplomacy for sustainable peace and stability in the region,” the Pakistani foreign ministry said.

The development came a day after Tehran’s ambassador to Islamabad said that Iran remains open to talks with the US under a Pakistan-brokered interim deal reached in June to end the conflict, accusing Washington of undermining diplomacy and prolonging the standoff over the Strait of Hormuz.

Ambassador Reza Amiri Moghadam said that Iran recently conveyed through Pakistan that it was prepared to reopen the Strait of Hormuz if Washington lifted its naval blockade, but accused US President Donald Trump of rejecting the proposal by insisting the blockade of Iranian ports would continue.

Pakistan and Qatar helped broker the June agreement, which sought to restore shipping through the strait, lift the US naval blockade and begin negotiations toward a broader deal addressing Iran’s nuclear program. The agreement did not hold for long, and both countries resumed attacks on each other in the Strait of Hormuz and across the wider region.

Islamabad has consistently argued that diplomacy and dialogue offer the only sustainable route out of the conflict and has urged both sides to return to the framework established under the June agreement.