ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif launched a new government scheme on Sunday through which authorities will provide 500,000 Chromebooks to students on merit over the next two years, vowing to ensure equal educational opportunities for the youth.

Chromebooks are a type of computer designed to help users get things done faster through the ChromeOS, an operating system that has cloud storage and multiple layers of security. Pakistan launched the country’s first Google Chromebook assembly line in November 2025 in the northwestern city of Haripur.

Launched via a public-private partnership deal involving the Pakistani government, Google and Tech Valley, Pakistan said the assembly line is expected to produce 500,000 Chromebooks by 2026.

Speaking at a ceremony held in Islamabad to launch the ‘Prime Minister’s Youth Chromebooks Scheme,’ Sharif said his party’s government had provided 600,000 laptops to students on merit across Pakistan over the past 10 years.

“These 500,000 Chromebooks will be provided to hundreds of thousands of girls and boys of Pakistan within only two years,” Sharif said to loud applause.

The Pakistani premier said the Chromebooks will be distributed to students purely on merit and in recognition of their hard work and academic abilities.

Sharif vowed that no discrimination, based on economic background or educational institution, would be permitted in the distribution of the Chromebooks.

He said the initiative would enable students to continue their education through digital learning, access e-libraries, and explore opportunities for acquiring knowledge.

On the occasion, Sharif distributed Chromebooks and MiFi devices among a few talented students at the ceremony.

Pakistan has sought to improve its educational institutions and provide more facilities to students over the past couple of years. The country faces one of the world’s largest out-of-school populations, with its 2023 census counting around 25.4 million children aged five to 16 outside school.

Poverty remains one of the most common challenges for Pakistan in meeting its educational targets. In neighborhoods without government schools, families are often unable to afford private fees or the cost and difficulty of transporting young children elsewhere.

Security concerns and cultural restrictions create additional barriers for girls in several parts of the country.