RIYADH: The US hosted its first official pavilion at the recently concluded Saudi Food Show, bringing together dozens of US companies and trade associations to showcase American food and agricultural products to importers and food industry professionals in the Kingdom. US Consul General in Jeddah Rafik Mansour visited the pavilion at the Jeddah Superdome, where he met participating US companies, learned about their products and encouraged them to expand in the Saudi market. The pavilion featured a wide range of American products, including beef, potatoes, rice, grains, fresh produce, nuts, snacks, beverages and specialty foods. Participating organizations included the USA Rice Federation, Potatoes USA, the US Meat Export Federation, and Food Export Northeast and Midwest. The US presence comes amid important developments in agricultural and food trade cooperation between the two countries, including Saudi Arabia’s recent easing of export requirements for US beef. The move gives Saudi consumers greater access to US beef and opens new opportunities for US producers and exporters. Effective March 2, 2026, Saudi Arabia eliminated the USDA Agricultural Marketing Service Export Verification requirement for US beef and beef products. “Halal compliance is fundamental to access to the Saudi market. Under the current system, halal compliance is handled through halal certification bodies in the United States that are approved by the Saudi Food and Drug Authority’s Saudi Halal Center, while USDA’s Food Safety and Inspection Service continues to provide the applicable US export certification,” said Agricultural Attache Chris Frederick. Mansour said: “Our role goes beyond commercial promotion. We want to support a trading environment based on transparency, clear requirements and science-based information that builds confidence in the food safety system. The Saudi Food Show gives US companies an opportunity to showcase their products, reach new customers and expand opportunities in the Saudi market.” He also praised American companies by sampling classic US beef. The Office of Agricultural Affairs at the US Embassy in Riyadh works to strengthen and expand US participation in the Saudi market by connecting American companies with importers, distributors and food industry professionals. The American pavilion provides a platform for farmers, producers and food companies to explore new commercial opportunities and expand their presence in the Saudi market.