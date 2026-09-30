Envoy Patrick Maisonnave says deployment reflects Paris’ solidarity with Saudi Arabia and is strictly defensive

RIYADH: France’s decision to deploy troops to Saudi Arabia is a “concrete expression” of its solidarity with the Kingdom and is intended solely to help protect critical energy infrastructure, French Ambassador to Saudi Arabia Patrick Maisonnave has said. Speaking to Arab News, Maisonnave said the deployment ordered by President Emmanuel Macron sent a clear message about the strength of the strategic partnership between Riyadh and Paris. “Saudi Arabia can count on France,” the ambassador said, adding that Paris stood in solidarity with the Kingdom in the face of attacks targeting the country and its critical infrastructure. French troops would contribute to the protection of the Yanbu site in a “purely defensive capacity,” Maisonnave said. He described the facility as vital not only to Saudi Arabia but also to Europe, with its security contributing to the stability of global energy markets. France’s Foreign Ministry said last week that Paris was prepared, at the request of Saudi authorities, to contribute to securing the Kingdom’s energy infrastructure following Houthi strikes. Maisonnave stressed that the deployment did not signal a change in France’s position on the regional crisis or preparations for offensive military action against the Houthis. “The French deployment is strictly defensive, and will remain so,” he said, adding that France remained committed to diplomatic solutions while being prepared to act when the security of its partners was threatened. The ambassador also highlighted growing Saudi-French diplomatic coordination beyond bilateral security, particularly over the Palestinian issue. France and Saudi Arabia jointly spearheaded the diplomatic process that resulted in the New York Declaration on the peaceful settlement of the Palestinian question and implementation of the two-state solution, which was endorsed by 142 states at the UN General Assembly in September 2025. The two countries continued their coordination during this year’s UN General Assembly High-Level Week in New York, where follow-up discussions were held on advancing the initiative. “This alignment with Saudi Arabia is essential,” Maisonnave said. “Riyadh is a key diplomatic partner for us in developing political solutions to regional crises.” He said the same relationship of trust underpinned France’s current solidarity with the Kingdom, describing security cooperation and joint diplomacy as complementary pillars of the Saudi-French strategic partnership.