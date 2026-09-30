10-day festival offers visitors a chance to reconnect with the night sky and experience the landscapes from entirely new perspectives

Dates have been timed around moonless skies from Nov. 7-12, including the new moon on Nov. 9, while the final day coincides with the Leonid meteor shower

RIYADH: AlUla Skies Festival returns Nov. 6-15, bringing hot-air balloon flights, stargazing, outdoor cinema, and wellness experiences to the ancient oasis during some of the clearest night-sky conditions of the season. As AlUla continues to grow as a leading destination for nature-based and experiential tourism, the 10-day festival offers visitors a chance to reconnect with the night sky and experience the landscapes from entirely new perspectives. This year’s dates have been timed around moonless skies from Nov. 7-12, including the new moon on Nov. 9, while the final day coincides with the Leonid meteor shower, when up to 20 meteors an hour could be visible under favorable conditions. One main attraction is AlUla Skyrise, featuring 30 hot-air balloons ascending over Hegra at sunrise. The flight lasts about 60 minutes and runs daily; selected hotels offer pick-up points, and the festival arranges others for the public. The experience is open to visitors aged 6 and above. Visitors seeking a shorter introduction to ballooning can opt for tethered ascents. At the same time, Hot Air Balloon Glow Shows will illuminate Hegra on Nov. 6-7 and Elephant Rock on Nov. 13-14, combining balloons with projections, music, fire performances and aerial acts. Evening programming includes telescope-led stargazing at AlUla Fort, hikes beneath the stars and VOX Moonlight Cinema at Our Habitas AlUla. New wellness programming includes Sunset Stillness sessions on Nov. 13-14, combining guided meditation, sound immersion and breathwork. In November, AlUla averages daytime temperatures of around 25-28 degrees Celsius, with nights commonly dropping to roughly 9-15 C. Compared with the 2025 edition, held in April, this year’s festival moves to November to better align with notable astronomical conditions, including the new moon and the Leonid meteor shower. The 2026 program also introduces stargazing at AlUla Fort and Sunset Stillness wellness sessions. The 10-day festival, part of the AlUla Moments calendar, invites visitors to soar through AlUla’s starlit skies with hot air balloons, stargazing, celestial experiences, glowing spectacles, and immersive nighttime magic.