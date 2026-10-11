Following recent attacks on King Khalid International Airport, the US Mission has recommended that all US citizens avoid the airport and its surrounding areas

US government employees in Saudi Arabia are required to have special authorization to use King Khalid International Airport, as well as airports in Jeddah and Dammam

The US embassy in Saudi Arabia has told staff that permission was needed to use some airports in the Kingdom as it also urged extreme caution when using major airports there. “The US Mission is aware of attacks on King Khalid International Airport in Riyadh on October 10 and strongly recommends all US citizens avoid this airport and surrounding areas. US government employees working in Saudi Arabia require special authorization to use the King Khalid International Airport in Riyadh, as well as the airports in Jeddah and Dammam. Please take extreme caution when using all major airports in Saudi Arabia,” the US Mission’s alert notice posted on its website said. “US citizens should be aware of potential flight cancellations, airspace closures, and travel disruptions. We recommend checking your flight departure status directly with the airline and with the airport.” Twelve people were killed and over 300 more were wounded on Saturday after a Houthi missile attack which targeted King Khalid airport. It was the first time King Fahd International Airport, one of the Kingdom's busiest transport hubs, had been targeted since the Iran war erupted on Feb. 28. The attack comes after three people, including a Saudia pilot, were killed on Thursday in strikes on the airport by Houthi militants in Yemen. Another attack on KKIA on Wednesday killed a Sudanese man, and a day earlier two women were killed when the militants hit Abha International Airport in Asir province. The attacks have drawn widespread international condemnation, with calls for the Iran-backed group to stop targeting civilian infrastructure. Travel restrictions US government employees were also barred from travelling within 20 miles of the Yemen border due to safety risks, and special authorization was required for their travel to the provinces of Jizan, Asir, Najran, and the cities of Qatif, Yanbu and Taif.